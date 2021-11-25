Recipe: Chef Kevin's Thanksgiving Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Here's one of several Thanksgiving recipes from Chef Kevin Belton.

NEW ORLEANS — Broccoli Cheddar Soup

1 Tbsp. butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1/4 cup butter

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken stock

2 cups heavy cream

12 oz. fresh broccoli, roughly chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. white pepper

1/2 tsp. Creole mustard

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Ground black pepper

Add 1 Tbsp. butter to dutch oven and heat over medium heat. Add chopped onion, Creole seasoning and sauté until onions are soft and translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Add 1/4 cup butter and garlic to dutch oven. When melted, add flour and whisk together. Cook mixture about 1 minute, whisking often.

Slowly pour in about a cup of chicken stock, whisking as you pour. Continue with remaining chicken stock and heavy cream, pouring slowly and whisking as your pour.

Let mixture cook for a minute or two, whisking often, making sure no flour lumps remain.

Add broccoli and carrots and stir to combine. Add salt, paprika, garlic powder, white pepper and mustard, stir. Reduce heat to low and simmer about 10-15 minutes or until thickened and broccoli/carrots are fork tender. If soup gets too thick, add a splash of chicken stock to loosen it up.

Add grated cheddar cheese a handful at a time, stirring to melt the cheese into the soup after each handful. Taste soup and season with ground pepper.