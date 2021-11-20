Recipe: Chef Kevin's Thai Almond Chicken Stir Fry

NEW ORLEANS —
Thai Almond Chicken Stir Fry
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup raw almond slivers
- 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 1/2 onion, cut into thin slices
- 7oz. chicken thighs, skinless and boneless, sliced into 1/3" thin strips
- 2 green onions, cut 1” lengths, white part separated from the green part
Sauce
- 1 Tbsp. oyster sauce
- 1 tsp. dark soy sauce
- 2 tsp. fish sauce
- 1 tsp. white sugar
- 3 Tbsp. water
Serving
- Red chili, finely sliced (optional garnish)
- Any type of rice, for serving
Mix all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl.
Heat oil over medium heat in a wok or large skillet. Add almond slivers and cook for 5 minutes until they become a dark golden color and crunchy. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon.
Turn the heat up to high. Add garlic and onion. Cook for 30 seconds.
Add chicken. Cook for 1 minute until the outside changes from pink to white.
Add the white part of green onions. Cook for 1 minute until chicken is just cooked through.
Add sauce, cook for 1 minute until it reduces down to a syrup, coating the chicken nicely.
Add the green parts of green onions and almonds. Toss for 30 seconds.
Transfer to serving dish. Serve with your choice of rice.
