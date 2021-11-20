x
Recipe: Chef Kevin's Thai Almond Chicken Stir Fry

Here's a quick, easy and delicious recipe that's perfect for getting things done with limited time during the holidays.

Thai Almond Chicken Stir Fry

  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup raw almond slivers
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 1/2 onion, cut into thin slices 
  • 7oz. chicken thighs, skinless and boneless, sliced into 1/3" thin strips 
  • 2 green onions, cut 1” lengths, white part separated from the green part

Sauce

  • 1 Tbsp. oyster sauce 
  • 1 tsp. dark soy sauce 
  • 2 tsp. fish sauce 
  • 1 tsp. white sugar
  • 3 Tbsp. water

Serving 

  • Red chili, finely sliced (optional garnish)
  • Any type of rice, for serving 

Mix all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl.

Heat oil over medium heat in a wok or large skillet. Add almond slivers and cook for 5 minutes until they become a dark golden color and crunchy. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon.

Turn the heat up to high. Add garlic and onion. Cook for 30 seconds.

Add chicken. Cook for 1 minute until the outside changes from pink to white.

Add the white part of green onions. Cook for 1 minute until chicken is just cooked through.

Add sauce, cook for 1 minute until it reduces down to a syrup, coating the chicken nicely.

Add the green parts of green onions and almonds. Toss for 30 seconds.

Transfer to serving dish. Serve with your choice of rice.

