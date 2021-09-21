Recipe: Creamy Parmesan Shrimp & Honey Garlic Shrimp with Broccoli

NEW ORLEANS — Chef Kev has a couple of great local-inspired recipes in honor of Eat Local Day.
Creamy Parmesan Shrimp
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled, and deveined
- Creole seasoning
- Kosher salt
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 3 cups baby spinach
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup Parmesan, freshly grated
- 1/4 cup basil, thinly sliced
- Green onions, and lemon wedges, for serving
Instructions
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season shrimp all over with Creole seasoning and salt. When oil is shimmering, add shrimp and sear until the underside is golden, about 2 minutes, then flip until opaque. Remove from skillet and set aside.
- Reduce heat to medium and add butter. When the butter has melted, stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst then add spinach and cook until spinach is beginning to wilt.
- Stir in heavy cream, Parmesan, and basil and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes.
- Return shrimp to skillet and stir to combine. Cook until shrimp is heated through, garnish with more basil, green onions, and squeeze lemon on top before serving.
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Broccoli
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. ginger, grated
- 2 Tbsp. garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled, and deveined
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 cups broccoli, chopped
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- Creole seasoning to taste
- Green onions for garnish
Instructions
- In a small bowl add the honey, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, red pepper flakes and mix until combined.
- Place the peeled and deveined shrimp into a bowl and add 1/3 of the sauce. Toss and marinate for 30 minutes.
- Whisk in the cornstarch to the reserved marinade and set aside.
- Heat a skillet or wok on high heat, add olive oil and broccoli, Creole seasoning, and cook 5-6 minutes just until soft. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Add the butter to the skillet and add shrimp discarding any marinade. Cook until the shrimp turns pink about 2 minutes on each side.
- Add in the reserved sauce and bring to a simmer. Add in the broccoli and toss until heated through.
- Serve with white rice or pasta. Garnish with green onions.
More Stories:
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.