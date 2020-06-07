Recipe: Jalapeño Bacon Mac & Cheese

Celebrate National Macaroni Day the Chef Kevin Belton way!

NEW ORLEANS — Jalapeño Bacon Mac & Cheese topped with Bacon Sprinkles



1 lb. macaroni

4 Tbsp. butter

4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

2 eggs, beaten

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 cup gruyere, shredded

1 cup white cheddar, shredded

1 cup mild cheddar, shredded

1 cup Parmesan/Reggiani, shredded

2 jalapeños, seeded and diced

8 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped



Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 2 1/2-quart baking dish. Cook macaroni following package directions(I use stock to cook the macaroni in). Drain in a colander and rinse with hot water. Set aside. In a saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter.

Stir in the flour until smooth and bubbly. Add the milk and Creole seasoning, stirring until thickened. Add about 1 cup of the sauce slowly to the beaten eggs. Then return the egg mixture to the sauce, stirring to blend well. Add about 1/2 cup of the shredded cheeses to the sauce. Stir until melted and smooth. Stir in the drained macaroni then add the remaining cheeses, jalapeños and half of the bacon.

Pour into the baking dish and bake for 30 minutes. Sprinkle the remaining bacon on top for the last 10 minutes of baking.