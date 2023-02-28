Cooking with Chef Kevin: Lenten fiesta, tater tot casserole

NEW ORLEANS — Looking for some new meatless recipes for the Lenten season? Chef Kevin Belton has you covered

Lent Inspired Tater Tot Casserole

Ingredients:

Directions:

Lenten Fiesta

Ingredients:

Directions:

The start of something delicious and perfect for Lent! Today on @wwltv #vegetarian #cookinwithchefkevin #beon4 pic.twitter.com/QXNSVqdAVE

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.