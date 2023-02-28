Cooking with Chef Kevin: Lenten fiesta, tater tot casserole

NEW ORLEANS — Looking for some new meatless recipes for the Lenten season? Chef Kevin Belton has you covered
Lent Inspired Tater Tot Casserole
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 cup onions, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 4 cups baby portobello mushrooms, sliced
- 2 tsp. soy sauce
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- 1/2 cup milk
- 3/4 cup lentils
- 3 cups green beans, sliced
- 1 cup corn
- 1 cup peas
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped
- 16 oz tater tots
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Set rack in the center of the oven.
- In a heavy skillet, heat olive oil and sauté the onion with Creole seasoning over medium-low heat until translucent. Increase the heat, add the mushrooms and sauté for about two minutes. Add soy sauce and continue to sauté until the mushroom liquid is evaporated. Set aside.
- Heat butter over low heat and sprinkle the flour on top. When the flour starts to bubble, whisk it to create a roux. Whisk continuously for about 2 minutes. Add the vegetable stock while whisking and bring to a boil. Continue to whisk. Add milk, whisk and allow to simmer for about 5 minutes. Add the reserved mushroom mixture, lentils, green beans, corn, peas, and red bell pepper. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Arrange the tater tots on top and place in the oven. Lightly cover will foil and cook for about 45 minutes. Remove foil, lower oven temperature to 350°F and cook for another 15 minutes until the filling is bubbling, the lentils are fully cooked and the tater tots are golden brown.
Lenten Fiesta
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 each yellow, orange and red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup brown rice, cooked
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1-1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1-1/2 cups Mexican cheese blend, shredded and divided
- 3 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, minced
Directions:
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add peppers, onion and garlic; cook and stir 6-8 minutes or until tender. Add beans, rice, salt, cumin and oregano; heat through.
- Stir in 1 cup cheese; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with cilantro.
