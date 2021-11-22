x
Chef Kevin Belton's cranberry pie and cranberry sauce recipes

Nothing says the holidays like cranberries, whether they are used as a sauce or as a dessert.
Cranberry Crustless Pie

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups plus 4 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. allspice
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon almond extract
  • 2 cups plus 1/4 cup fresh cranberries, divided

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch round pie dish very well with cooking spray; set aside. 
  2. To a large bowl, add 1 cup sugar, flour, cinnamon, allspice, salt and whisk to combine; set aside.
  3. To a medium microwave-safe bowl, add the butter and heat on high power to melt, about 45 seconds. Wait momentarily before adding the eggs so you don’t scramble them.
  4. Add the eggs, extracts, and whisk to combine.
  5. Pour the wet mixture over the dry and stir to combine; don’t overmix.
  6. Add 2 cups cranberries and stir to combine.
  7. Turn mixture out into prepared pie dish, smoothing the top lightly with a spatula.
  8. Evenly sprinkle 1/4 cup cranberries over the top.
  9. Evenly sprinkle 4 tablespoons sugar over the top and bake for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until edges are set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs but no batter.
  10. Allow pie to cool in pie dish on a wire rack before slicing and serving.

    Optional: serve with whipped topping or ice cream

Holiday Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup orange juice 
  • 4 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
  • Optional: Pecans, orange zest, raisins, currants, blueberries, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice

Directions

  • Place the cranberries in a colander and rinse them. Pick out and discard any damaged or bruised cranberries.
  • Put the sugar, water and orange juice in a medium saucepan on high heat and bring to a boil. Stir to dissolve the sugar.
  • Add the cranberries to the pot and return to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until most of the cranberries have burst.
  • Once the cranberries have burst you can leave the cranberry sauce as is, or add other ingredients. I like to mix in a pinch or two of orange zest. 
  • If you like, adding raisins, currants or blueberries for added sweetness. Holiday spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg or allspice can be added. If adding spices, start with a pinch of each and add more to your taste.

    Remove the pot from heat. Let cool completely at room temperature, then transfer to a bowl to chill in the refrigerator. Note that the cranberry sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.

