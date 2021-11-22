Chef Kevin Belton's cranberry pie and cranberry sauce recipes

NEW ORLEANS —
Cranberry Crustless Pie
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups plus 4 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. allspice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon almond extract
- 2 cups plus 1/4 cup fresh cranberries, divided
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch round pie dish very well with cooking spray; set aside.
- To a large bowl, add 1 cup sugar, flour, cinnamon, allspice, salt and whisk to combine; set aside.
- To a medium microwave-safe bowl, add the butter and heat on high power to melt, about 45 seconds. Wait momentarily before adding the eggs so you don’t scramble them.
- Add the eggs, extracts, and whisk to combine.
- Pour the wet mixture over the dry and stir to combine; don’t overmix.
- Add 2 cups cranberries and stir to combine.
- Turn mixture out into prepared pie dish, smoothing the top lightly with a spatula.
- Evenly sprinkle 1/4 cup cranberries over the top.
- Evenly sprinkle 4 tablespoons sugar over the top and bake for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until edges are set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs but no batter.
- Allow pie to cool in pie dish on a wire rack before slicing and serving.
Optional: serve with whipped topping or ice cream
Holiday Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 4 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- Optional: Pecans, orange zest, raisins, currants, blueberries, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice
Directions
- Place the cranberries in a colander and rinse them. Pick out and discard any damaged or bruised cranberries.
- Put the sugar, water and orange juice in a medium saucepan on high heat and bring to a boil. Stir to dissolve the sugar.
- Add the cranberries to the pot and return to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until most of the cranberries have burst.
- Once the cranberries have burst you can leave the cranberry sauce as is, or add other ingredients. I like to mix in a pinch or two of orange zest.
- If you like, adding raisins, currants or blueberries for added sweetness. Holiday spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg or allspice can be added. If adding spices, start with a pinch of each and add more to your taste.
Remove the pot from heat. Let cool completely at room temperature, then transfer to a bowl to chill in the refrigerator. Note that the cranberry sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.