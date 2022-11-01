Chef Kevin Belton's Stuffed Mushroom Recipe

Chef Kevin cooks up some stuffed mushrooms.

NEW ORLEANS — Stuffed Mushrooms

1 lb. baby portobello mushrooms

Filling

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 green onion, sliced thin

1 ½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

½ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. each salt and black pepper

Topping

4 Tbsp. seasoned breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper or grease.

Wipe mushrooms clean with a damp paper towel. Remove the stems and save for adding to soups. Place the mushroom caps on the prepared pan.

Mix all filling ingredients with a hand mixer on medium until combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Spoon or pipe the cream cheese mixture into each mushroom cap.

Combine the topping mixture and sprinkle over the mushrooms.

Bake until mushrooms are tender and the crumbs are browned, about 15 minutes.

Stuffed Mushroom Soup

1 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. olive Oil

1 onion, diced or sliced thin

8 oz shiitake mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 cup Dry Red Wine

3 cups beef stock

1 cup heavy cream

8 - 10 stuffed mushroom caps

green onions and parsley for garnish

In a medium soup pot, melt the butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté 3 minutes, then add the mushrooms and cook until the vegetable are very tender, about 8 minutes. Add the Creole seasoning, garlic and cook 1 minute longer.

Add the red wine to the pot and stir, cooking for about 5 minutes until the wine reduces by half. Add the beef stock, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove the pot from the stove and use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth. Return the soup to medium heat and add the cream, stirring until the soup thickens slightly.