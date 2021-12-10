Recipe: Chef Kevin's Pulled Pork

NEW ORLEANS —
Pulled Pork
Ingredients:
- 1 (41⁄2- to 5-pound) boneless or bone-in pork shoulder
- 3 tablespoons Creole seasoning
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 onion, sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 cup ham stock
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 10 buns of your choice
Directions:
- Rub the pork with Creole seasoning and salt and set in pressure cooker.
- Heat oil in a wide skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, chili powder, and cumin. Cook about 3 minutes. Add the ham stock, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce and cook for about 1 minute.
- Remove from heat and add to pressure cooker with the pork and cook for 35 minutes following manufacturer’s directions. When roast is done, remove from the pressure cooker and place on a platter. Shred roast using 2 forks. If you prefer, you can reserve 1⁄2 cup of the drippings from the cooker and combine the shredded meat.
- Extra sauce can be used on the top buns before placing on the pork.
Surprise Sweet Potato Crumble Casserole
Ingredients:
- 5 to 6 sweet potatoes, cleaned
- 4 to 5 bananas, unpeeled
- 1 cup butter, room temperature, divided
- 1 cup honey
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3⁄4 cup light brown sugar
- 1 1⁄2 cups chopped pecans 1⁄2 cup oatmeal
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Prick the sweet potatoes all over with a fork, place in a roasting pan, and roast for 40 minutes. Put the bananas into the pan and continue roasting for 10–15 minutes, until both the bananas and potatoes are very soft. Remove the pan from the oven but don’t turn the oven off.
- When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a large mixing bowl. Peel the bananas and add them to the bowl with 1⁄2 cup butter and the honey. Season with salt and beat until combined and fluffy. Spoon into an ovenproof serving dish and smooth the top.
- In a separate mixing bowl, use your fingers to
- rub together the remaining butter, flour, brown sugar, pecans, and oatmeal until mixture is the consistency of coarse crumbs. Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly over the sweet potatoes and return to the oven. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the crumbs are golden. Serve hot.
