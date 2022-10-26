x
Morning Show Recipes

Garden Pea & Leek Soup recipe

Healthy Recipes brought to you by MaxWell Nutrition
Credit: MaxWell Nutrition

NEW ORLEANS —

Information: 

- Four servings 

- 30 minutes 

- Medium difficulty 

- Soup recipe 

Ingredients: 

2 Chicken Stock Cubes

4 Cups of Boiling Water 

 2  Medium White Potatoes, chopped and peeled

3 Cups Frozen Garden Peas 

2 Leeks, chopped

8 Strips Bacon Strips

Instructions:

Dissolve the chicken stock cubes in the boiling water. Add in the potato and cook for 5 minutes. Next, add the sliced leek and let everything boil for 10 minutes.

Lastly, add in the peas and cook for a further 5 minutes. Puree everything with a hand blender.

Top the soup with the bacon strips and season with salt and pepper.

For extra crispy bacon, bake in the oven at 400º F for 18-24 minutes. Then pull the strips from the oven and place on a paper towel covered plate.

You can save the excess bacon grease for other recipes!

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 278
Protein: 16g
Carbs: 40g
Fat: 6g

