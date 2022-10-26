Garden Pea & Leek Soup recipe

NEW ORLEANS —
Information:
- Four servings
- 30 minutes
- Medium difficulty
- Soup recipe
Ingredients:
2 Chicken Stock Cubes
4 Cups of Boiling Water
2 Medium White Potatoes, chopped and peeled
3 Cups Frozen Garden Peas
2 Leeks, chopped
8 Strips Bacon Strips
Instructions:
Dissolve the chicken stock cubes in the boiling water. Add in the potato and cook for 5 minutes. Next, add the sliced leek and let everything boil for 10 minutes.
Lastly, add in the peas and cook for a further 5 minutes. Puree everything with a hand blender.
Top the soup with the bacon strips and season with salt and pepper.
For extra crispy bacon, bake in the oven at 400º F for 18-24 minutes. Then pull the strips from the oven and place on a paper towel covered plate.
You can save the excess bacon grease for other recipes!
Macros per single serving:
Calories: 278
Protein: 16g
Carbs: 40g
Fat: 6g