x
Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Chicken Alfredo Lasagna

Here's the list of ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. dried oregano
  • 3 cups mushrooms, sliced
  • 10 ounces fresh baby spinach
  • 2 Tbsp. basil, sliced thin
  • 2 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 cups grated Parmesan
  • 15 ounces Ricotta cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 3 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • 1/2 cup parsley
  • 1/2 cup green onions
  • 15 Cooked lasagna noodles
  • 3 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
  • Parsley for garnish

Here's what to do

  • Heat a pot to medium-high and add butter along with garlic cloves and onion. 
  • Cook the onion until it becomes translucent and add oregano.
  • Add mushrooms and sauté for 3-4 minutes until moisture has been cooked out. 
  • Add spinach and basil. Stir until the spinach wilts.
  • Then add in heavy cream, Parmesan, ricotta cheese, Creole seasoning, black pepper and salt. 
  • Stir well and add chicken.
  • Once the heavy cream comes to a simmer, remove it from the heat.
  • In a 9x13 baking dish add a large spoonful of the chicken mixture to coat the bottom of the pan then begin adding in cooked lasagna sheets.
  • Now add a generous amount of your chicken Alfredo mixture on top of the lasagna sheets and sprinkle on one-third of the mozzarella cheese, parsley, and green onions.
  • Repeat layering the lasagna sheets, chicken,mozzarella, parsley and green onions until all 15 lasagna sheets are assembled. 
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes until edges of lasagna have browned.
  • Let lasagna rest for 10 minutes, garnish with parsley and serve!

