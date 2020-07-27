Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Chicken Alfredo Lasagna

NEW ORLEANS —
Here's the list of ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. dried oregano
- 3 cups mushrooms, sliced
- 10 ounces fresh baby spinach
- 2 Tbsp. basil, sliced thin
- 2 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 2 cups grated Parmesan
- 15 ounces Ricotta cheese
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded
- 1/2 cup parsley
- 1/2 cup green onions
- 15 Cooked lasagna noodles
- 3 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
- Parsley for garnish
Here's what to do
- Heat a pot to medium-high and add butter along with garlic cloves and onion.
- Cook the onion until it becomes translucent and add oregano.
- Add mushrooms and sauté for 3-4 minutes until moisture has been cooked out.
- Add spinach and basil. Stir until the spinach wilts.
- Then add in heavy cream, Parmesan, ricotta cheese, Creole seasoning, black pepper and salt.
- Stir well and add chicken.
- Once the heavy cream comes to a simmer, remove it from the heat.
- In a 9x13 baking dish add a large spoonful of the chicken mixture to coat the bottom of the pan then begin adding in cooked lasagna sheets.
- Now add a generous amount of your chicken Alfredo mixture on top of the lasagna sheets and sprinkle on one-third of the mozzarella cheese, parsley, and green onions.
- Repeat layering the lasagna sheets, chicken,mozzarella, parsley and green onions until all 15 lasagna sheets are assembled.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes until edges of lasagna have browned.
- Let lasagna rest for 10 minutes, garnish with parsley and serve!
