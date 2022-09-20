Recipe | Chef Kevin Belton's Fav Fried Rice and Five Spice Chicken

NEW ORLEANS —
Five Spice Chicken
Ingredients
- 6-8 chicken thighs, boneless
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1⁄3 cup soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. five spice powder
Directions
Place the chicken pieces in a large dish or plastic bag.
Mix the remaining ingredients and pour over the chicken.
Marinate refrigerated for 1 to 2 hours or overnight.
Transfer the chicken to a baking dish and brush with the marinade.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and cook uncovered until the chicken is done about 25-30 minutes.
My Fav Fried Rice
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. butter, divided
- 2 eggs, whisked
- 2 carrots, peeled and diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 1/2 cup peas, frozen
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- kosher salt and black pepper
- 4 cups cooked and chilled rice
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- 4 Tbsp. soy sauce and possibly more to taste
- 2 tsp. oyster sauce
- 1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil
Directions
Heat 1 tablespoon of butter in a large sauté pan or wok over medium-high heat until melted. Add egg and cook until scrambled, stirring occasionally. Remove egg and transfer to a separate plate.
Add an additional 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan and heat until melted. Add carrots, onion, peas, and garlic, and season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté for about 5 minutes or until the onion and carrots are soft. Increase heat to high, add in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and stir until melted. Immediately add the rice, green onions, soy sauce, and oyster sauce, and stir until combined. Continue sautéing for an additional 3 minutes to fry the rice, stirring occasionally. Then add in the eggs and stir to combine. Remove from heat, and stir in the sesame oil until combined. Taste and season with extra soy sauce, if needed.