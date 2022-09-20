Recipe | Chef Kevin Belton's Fav Fried Rice and Five Spice Chicken

My Fav Fried Rice

Add an additional 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan and heat until melted. Add carrots, onion, peas, and garlic, and season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté for about 5 minutes or until the onion and carrots are soft. Increase heat to high, add in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and stir until melted. Immediately add the rice, green onions, soy sauce, and oyster sauce, and stir until combined. Continue sautéing for an additional 3 minutes to fry the rice, stirring occasionally. Then add in the eggs and stir to combine. Remove from heat, and stir in the sesame oil until combined. Taste and season with extra soy sauce, if needed.