Recipe: Chef Kevin's Spicy Korean Pork Bulgogi

Spicy Korean Pork Bulgogi
- 1 1/2 lb pork belly
- 5 green onions stalks, sliced 1 1/2 inch sections
Marinade
- 6 garlic cloves
- 1 inch ginger, peeled and sliced
- 1 onion, cubed
- 3 1/2 Tbsp. gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste)
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 2 Tbsp. mirin cooking wine
- 3 Tbsp. water
- 1 Tbsp. red chili pepper flakes
Remove the root end of the green onion and cut them into 1 ½ inch long chunks. Slice the thicker, white ends length wise again so it that it is the same thickness as the
Freeze the pork belly for 1 hour. This will make it easier to slice thinly.
Peel the garlic, slice the ginger and cut the onion into 1 inch cubes.
In a food processor, blend the garlic, ginger and onion together into a paste. You can also grate it by hand if you don't have a food processor. Place the blended garlic, ginger and onion in a large bowl.
Add the remaining ingredients into the bowl with the garlic, ginger and onion and mix everything together.
Remove the pork belly from the freezer and thinly slice it. I like to slice it approximately ⅛ inch or thinner.
Add the pork belly into the marinade and mix everything well. Marinade it in the fridge for a minimum of 1 hour. The longer you marinade it, the more flavorful it will be.
Set the stove on high heat and set a non-stick frying pan or a high walled pot on the stove and add a bit of oil into it.
Once the oil is hot, add the pork belly in the pan including any extra marinade.
Pan fry on high heat for 8-11 minutes. Pork belly splatters quite a bit.
Once the pork belly is cooked, turn off heat, add green onions and mix the onions around to let the heat wilt it.
Serve it with white rice.
