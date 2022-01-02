Recipe: Chef Kevin's Spicy Korean Pork Bulgogi

The weather's getting a little cold and I'm craving comfort food! So today, we're doing something a little different and making a Korean dish called Bulgogi.

NEW ORLEANS — Spicy Korean Pork Bulgogi

1 1/2 lb pork belly

5 green onions stalks, sliced 1 1/2 inch sections

Marinade

6 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger, peeled and sliced

1 onion, cubed

3 1/2 Tbsp. gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste)

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

2 Tbsp. mirin cooking wine

3 Tbsp. water

1 Tbsp. red chili pepper flakes

Remove the root end of the green onion and cut them into 1 ½ inch long chunks. Slice the thicker, white ends length wise again so it that it is the same thickness as the

Freeze the pork belly for 1 hour. This will make it easier to slice thinly.

Peel the garlic, slice the ginger and cut the onion into 1 inch cubes.

In a food processor, blend the garlic, ginger and onion together into a paste. You can also grate it by hand if you don't have a food processor. Place the blended garlic, ginger and onion in a large bowl.

Add the remaining ingredients into the bowl with the garlic, ginger and onion and mix everything together.

Remove the pork belly from the freezer and thinly slice it. I like to slice it approximately ⅛ inch or thinner.

Add the pork belly into the marinade and mix everything well. Marinade it in the fridge for a minimum of 1 hour. The longer you marinade it, the more flavorful it will be.

Set the stove on high heat and set a non-stick frying pan or a high walled pot on the stove and add a bit of oil into it.

Once the oil is hot, add the pork belly in the pan including any extra marinade.

Pan fry on high heat for 8-11 minutes. Pork belly splatters quite a bit.

Once the pork belly is cooked, turn off heat, add green onions and mix the onions around to let the heat wilt it.

Serve it with white rice.