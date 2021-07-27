x
Morning Show Recipes

Recipe: Creamy Seafood Lasagna

A creamy twist on a classic favorite from Chef Kevin Belton.
Credit: Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —

Creamy Seafood Lasagna

Ingredients:

  • 9-15 lasagna noodles (depending on the size of the noodle) cooked until al dente'
  • 1 bunch of green onions, diced
  • 1 lb. crawfish tails
  • 1 lb. crab meat
  • 1 lb. shrimp, raw and chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan, shredded
  • 1/4 cup Gruyere, shredded
  • 2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
  • Bechamel sauce (recipe below)

Directions:

  1. Toss the diced green onions, lobster, crab and shrimp meat into a large mixing bowl.
  2. Mix the ingredients until well combined, then sprinkle in the Creole seasoning, garlic and salt.
  3. Fold the ingredients then set to the side.
  4. Lightly oil a 9X13 bake dish, then add a little of the Bechamel sauce at the bottom.
  5. Next add 3 lasagna noodles, followed by half of the seafood mixture.
  6. Top the seafood off with some of the bechamel sauce. Then 3 lasagna noodles.
  7. Now repeat the layering.
  8. Top off the seafood lasagna with the remaining sauce, then cheese.
  9. Sprinkle some parsley on top.
  10. Cover the lasagna with foil.
  11. Bake on 350 degrees for 1 hour and 25 minutes.
  12. Remove the lasagna from the oven, and let sit for about 15 minutes.

Spinach Filling (vegetable alternative)

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. garlic, minced
  • 2 pounds spinach leaves, chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 lbs. ricotta cheese, divided
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 ⁄ 2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1 tsp nutmeg, grated

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, melt butter. Add shallot and sauté for 2 minutes. Add garlic, stir, and slowly add spinach, allowing it to wilt. Season with salt and pepper. Place spinach in a mesh strainer and press out water using a rubber spatula.
  2. Place 1 pound of ricotta, eggs, Parmesan and nutmeg in a food processor and blend for 1 minute until smooth. Place mixture into a large mixing bowl. Place spinach into food processor and
  3. pulse 10–12 times. Add spinach to bowl along with remaining ricotta. Fold gently to combine.

Blonde Béchamel Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1⁄4 cup butter
  • 1⁄4 cup flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup Parmesan, shredded
  • 3/4 cup Gruyère, shredded
  • 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter then add flour and stir for 1 minute until golden blonde in color. 
  2. Slowly add milk, and heavy cream stirring constantly. 
  3. When mixture comes to a boil, remove from heat and add 3⁄4 cup of each cheese and seasoning, stirring until smooth.

Caprese Salad with Pesto Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

Caprese Salad

  • 2 cups Mixed Greens
  • 1/2 cup Cherry Tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup Mozzarella Balls, cherry sized

Pesto Vinaigrette

  • 1 Tbsp. pesto
  • 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/2 Tbsp. apple vinegar or white
  • 1/4 Tbsp. lemon juice

Directions:

  1. Halve your cherry tomatoes and mozzarella balls.
  2. Add tomatoes and mozzarella to the mixed greens in the desired bowl.
  3. Drizzle lightly with Pesto Vinaigrette.

Pesto Vinaigrette

  1. Add all the ingredients into a jar or bowl and mix well.

