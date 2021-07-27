Recipe: Creamy Seafood Lasagna

Ingredients:

Directions:

Spinach Filling (vegetable alternative)

Ingredients:

Directions:

Blonde Béchamel Sauce

Ingredients:

Directions:

Caprese Salad with Pesto Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

Directions:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.