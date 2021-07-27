Recipe: Creamy Seafood Lasagna

NEW ORLEANS —
Creamy Seafood Lasagna
Ingredients:
- 9-15 lasagna noodles (depending on the size of the noodle) cooked until al dente'
- 1 bunch of green onions, diced
- 1 lb. crawfish tails
- 1 lb. crab meat
- 1 lb. shrimp, raw and chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/4 cup Parmesan, shredded
- 1/4 cup Gruyere, shredded
- 2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
- Bechamel sauce (recipe below)
Directions:
- Toss the diced green onions, lobster, crab and shrimp meat into a large mixing bowl.
- Mix the ingredients until well combined, then sprinkle in the Creole seasoning, garlic and salt.
- Fold the ingredients then set to the side.
- Lightly oil a 9X13 bake dish, then add a little of the Bechamel sauce at the bottom.
- Next add 3 lasagna noodles, followed by half of the seafood mixture.
- Top the seafood off with some of the bechamel sauce. Then 3 lasagna noodles.
- Now repeat the layering.
- Top off the seafood lasagna with the remaining sauce, then cheese.
- Sprinkle some parsley on top.
- Cover the lasagna with foil.
- Bake on 350 degrees for 1 hour and 25 minutes.
- Remove the lasagna from the oven, and let sit for about 15 minutes.
Spinach Filling (vegetable alternative)
Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 1 shallot, minced
- 2 Tbsp. garlic, minced
- 2 pounds spinach leaves, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 lbs. ricotta cheese, divided
- 2 eggs
- 1 ⁄ 2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 tsp nutmeg, grated
Directions:
- In a saucepan, melt butter. Add shallot and sauté for 2 minutes. Add garlic, stir, and slowly add spinach, allowing it to wilt. Season with salt and pepper. Place spinach in a mesh strainer and press out water using a rubber spatula.
- Place 1 pound of ricotta, eggs, Parmesan and nutmeg in a food processor and blend for 1 minute until smooth. Place mixture into a large mixing bowl. Place spinach into food processor and
- pulse 10–12 times. Add spinach to bowl along with remaining ricotta. Fold gently to combine.
Blonde Béchamel Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1⁄4 cup butter
- 1⁄4 cup flour
- 2 cups milk
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 3/4 cup Parmesan, shredded
- 3/4 cup Gruyère, shredded
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
Directions:
- In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter then add flour and stir for 1 minute until golden blonde in color.
- Slowly add milk, and heavy cream stirring constantly.
- When mixture comes to a boil, remove from heat and add 3⁄4 cup of each cheese and seasoning, stirring until smooth.
Caprese Salad with Pesto Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
Caprese Salad
- 2 cups Mixed Greens
- 1/2 cup Cherry Tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup Mozzarella Balls, cherry sized
Pesto Vinaigrette
- 1 Tbsp. pesto
- 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 Tbsp. apple vinegar or white
- 1/4 Tbsp. lemon juice
Directions:
- Halve your cherry tomatoes and mozzarella balls.
- Add tomatoes and mozzarella to the mixed greens in the desired bowl.
- Drizzle lightly with Pesto Vinaigrette.
Pesto Vinaigrette
- Add all the ingredients into a jar or bowl and mix well.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.