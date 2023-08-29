Recipe: Freezer-friendly Sausage Penne

Chef Kevin joins 'Morning Show' host Eric Paulsen in the WWL-TV kitchen to whip up a penny-pasta recipe that is freezer-friendly to help you clean out the pantry.

NEW ORLEANS — Freezer Friendly Sausage Penne

1 lb. penne pasta

1 lb. Italian sausage, bulk

1 red pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

3 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

28 ounces crushed tomatoes

6 ounces tomato paste

15 ounces ricotta cheese

1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded and divided

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 large egg, beaten

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, cubed

basil, torn

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 6-qt. stockpot, cook penne according to package directions. Drain and transfer to a bowl.

In a stockpot, cook and crumble sausage with red pepper, onion, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Add cream and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, and tomato paste. Cook uncovered, over medium-low heat until sauce thickens slightly, 5-8 minutes. Meanwhile, combine ricotta, 1/2 cup Parmesan, cream cheese, egg, salt, and pepper.

Stir penne into meat sauce. Spread 3 cups into each of two greased 11x7-in. baking dishes. Top each with half of cheese mixture, then half of remaining pasta mixture.

Bake covered for 25 minutes. Sprinkle with mozzarella and remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered until cheeses are melted, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with basil.