Recipe: Red Jambalaya by Chef Kevin Belton

This is Red Jambalaya made with Bloody Mary Mix (What in the world! can you believe it?)

NEW ORLEANS —

Red Jambalaya

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1/2 lb. andouille or other smoked sausage, cubed
  • 2 cups onion, chopped
  • 1 cup celery, chopped
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 tsp oregano
  • 1/2 tsp thyme leaves
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup Bloody Mary mix
  • 2 cups long grain rice
  • 1/2 lb. shrimp, peeled, deveined and cooked
  • Parsley and green onions for garnish

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a large heavy saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. 
  2. Add onion, celery, bell pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. 
  3. Add sausage, garlic, Creole seasoning, paprika, oregano, and thyme, stirring to combine.
  4. Stir in stock and Bloody Mary. Bring to a boil, stir in rice, return to a boil, then reduce heat, and simmer covered for 10 minutes. 
  5. Turn off heat, stir in shrimp, let stand, covered, 10 minutes.
  6. Stir in parsley, green onions, and serve.

