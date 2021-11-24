Recipe: Red Jambalaya by Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —
Red Jambalaya
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1/2 lb. andouille or other smoked sausage, cubed
- 2 cups onion, chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp thyme leaves
- 1 1/2 cups chicken stock
- 1 cup Bloody Mary mix
- 2 cups long grain rice
- 1/2 lb. shrimp, peeled, deveined and cooked
- Parsley and green onions for garnish
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large heavy saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
- Add onion, celery, bell pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently.
- Add sausage, garlic, Creole seasoning, paprika, oregano, and thyme, stirring to combine.
- Stir in stock and Bloody Mary. Bring to a boil, stir in rice, return to a boil, then reduce heat, and simmer covered for 10 minutes.
- Turn off heat, stir in shrimp, let stand, covered, 10 minutes.
- Stir in parsley, green onions, and serve.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.