Recipe: Shrimp & Corn Bisque | National Seafood Bisque Day

Chef Kev is back with a delicious Shrimp & Corn Bisque, plus some cheddar biscuits for National Seafood Bisque Day.

NEW ORLEANS — Shrimp & Corn Bisque

Ingredients

1 cup butter

1 cup onions, diced

1 cup celery, diced

½ cup red bell pepper, diced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 ½ qt. seafood stock

3 cups corn, cut off the cobb, or frozen

1 pt. heavy whipping cream

½ cup green onion, chopped

½ cup parsley, chopped

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

salt & white pepper, to taste

Instructions

In an 8 quart heavy bottomed Dutch oven, or a 2 gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat.

Add onions, celery, bell peppers, Creole seasoning, cayenne, and garlic. Saute 5-10 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.

Whisk in flour until a white roux is achieved, about 1-2 minutes.

Slowly stir in stock, ½ cup at a time, stirring constantly. Allow each ½ cup of stock to be fully incorporated and heated through before adding more stock. This gives the flour the time to absorb the liquid and produce a smooth bisque.

Bring to a low boil, add corn and reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes.

Add heavy whipping cream, green onions and parsley.

Continue cooking for 3 minutes.

Fold shrimp into the soup and cook for 3-5 minutes, just until shrimp are cooked.

Season with salt and white pepper, to taste.

Cheddar biscuits

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting work surface

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. white sugar

1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/2 cup butter, cold

3/4 cup buttermilk, cold, plus more for brushing biscuits

2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

1 1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives

Instructions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Grate the butter on the large hole of a box grater.

Add the butter to the bowl with the flour, and using your fingers, work the butter into the flour until the texture resembles small pebbles.

Add the buttermilk, shredded cheddar cheese and chives, and using a spatula, mix together the ingredients just until combined.

Lightly flour your work surface then turn out the dough. Using your hands, gather and knead the dough just until it is cohesive.

Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough until it’s 1/2-inch thick. Fold it into thirds, then rotate the dough 90 degrees and roll it out again until it is a 10x6-inch rectangle that’s 3/4-inch thick.

Using a sharp knife, cut the rectangle into 9 rectangular biscuits.

Arrange the biscuits on the prepared baking sheet then brush the tops of them with buttermilk. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Bake the biscuits until they are golden brown and no longer doughy, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove the biscuits from the oven and serve.





