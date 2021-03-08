Recipe: Watermelon dishes and Bruschetta Chicken

Chef Kev has recipes for Bruschetta Chicken, Watermelon Lemonade and a Waterberry Salad

NEW ORLEANS — Watermelon Lemonade

Ingredients

2 ¾ cups water, divided

½ cup sugar

1 lemon, zested

1 mint sprig, plus more for garnish

4 cups watermelon, cubed plus more for garnish

¾ cup lemon juice, fresh

Ice, for serving



Directions

In a small saucepan, combine ½ cup of the water with the sugar, lemon zest and mint sprig. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until the sugar is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool completely, then strain, discarding the solids.



In a blender, combine the lemon syrup with the remaining 2¼ cups of water, the watermelon and lemon juice. Purée until smooth, then strain into an ice-filled pitcher. Divide between glasses, garnish with a slice of watermelon and a mint sprig, then serve.





WaterBerry Salad

Ingredients

3 cups watermelon, diced

1 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries, halved or quartered

2 Tbsp. honey

1 lime, juiced

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped into small ribbons

Directions

In a large bowl, combine diced watermelon, blueberries and strawberries.



In a separate small bowl, whisk together honey, lime juice and mint.



Pour the honey, lime and mint mixture onto fruit and toss well. Garnish with more fresh mint, if desired. Enjoy immediately or chill in the refrigerator.





Bruschetta Chicken

Ingredients: Tomato Topping

6 Roma tomatoes, diced

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1/2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

5 Tbsp. basil, chopped

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Ingredients: Chicken

4 chicken breasts or thighs, boneless

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

4–5 Tbsp. balsamic glaze

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium sized bowl, combine the tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, basil, salt and pepper. Stir to combine and set aside.



Prepare your chicken. You can pound them to even thickness or leave them as is. Coat the chicken with the olive oil.



In a small bowl, combine the Italian seasoning, Creole seasoning, garlic powder, and salt. Coat the chicken breasts evenly with the seasoning.



Place chicken lightly sprayed foil lined baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees on a thermometer.



Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for about 5 minutes. Top the chicken with the tomato basil topping and a drizzle of balsamic glaze and serve.

