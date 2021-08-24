Recipes for National Waffle Day: Chicken & Waffles + Monte Cristo Pancakes

Chef Kev has a pair of delicious recipes to help you celebrate National Waffle Day

NEW ORLEANS — Buttermilk Waffles

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 large eggs

2 cups buttermilk

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Instructions

In one large bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and ground cinnamon.

Next whisk in egg, buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla extract.

Heat waffle maker, spray maker with non-stick spray and prepare waffles according to manufacturer's instructions.

Serve warm and enjoy.

Homemade Chicken and Waffles

Ingredients

Buttermilk Waffles Recipe

8 chicken thighs, boneless

2 cups buttermilk

2 Tbsp. hot sauce

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. white pepper

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. onion powder

Instructions

Add chicken wings to a ziploc bag.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together buttermilk, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce and pour mixture over chicken in ziploc.

Seal bag and marinate in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 8 hours overnight.

While chicken marinades, prepare buttermilk waffles batter.

When you are finished marinading chicken, add flour, cornstarch, Creole seasoning, paprika, white pepper, salt, garlic and onion powders to a paper bag and shake to blend well.

Remove chicken from marinade and dip into seasoned flour thoroughly coating each piece of chicken.

Add 3/4-1 inch of oil to a cast-iron skillet or heavy bottom skillet and heat over medium-high heat.

While oil is warming, also turn on oven to 275 degrees.

Fry four pieces at a time making sure to not overcrowd the pan. After each side is golden brown, make sure the inside of the chicken is done.

Remove chicken and place on paper towels to drain. Place on a baking sheet covered with parchment and add to oven while finishing the other pieces.

Fry the remaining chicken and drain and add to oven.

Add butter to waffles and allow to melt.

Lastly, layer each finished waffle with a piece of chicken, drizzle with warm pure maple syrup and sprinkle with confectioner's sugar and parsley to serve.

Monte Cristo Pancakes

Ingredients - Pancakes

Use waffle recipe above

Ingredients - Filling

4 slices Havarti or gruyere or any good melting cheese

4 slices Canadian bacon or ham

2 tablespoons strawberry jam

Ingredients - Egg Wash

2 eggs

½ cup milk

¼ tsp. cinnamon

Instructions

Heat pancake griddle or pan to 375 degrees. Lightly grease griddle. Make pancake batter. Do not over mix, batter will be slightly lumpy. Let batter stand 2 minutes. Pour slightly less than 1/4 cup batter per pancake onto griddle. You should have 8 pancakes.

Cook pancakes 1- 1 1/4 minutes per side, or until golden brown, turning only once. Let pancakes cool.

Spread 1/2 tablespoon of strawberry jam on half of the pancakes. Top with a slice of cheese and a slice of Canadian bacon. Top with another pancake.

In a shallow bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and cinnamon. Carefully dip one pancake sandwich into the egg mixture, coating both sides. Place on the hot non stick skillet that has been lightly sprayed with cooking spray, and cook for 3 minutes on each side, or until the outsides are golden brown and the cheese is melted. Repeat with all pancakes. Serve warm, dusted with powdered sugar.

