1 cup brown sugar (dark or light), packed

1 cup pecans, finely chopped

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 sticks butter, melted

2 eggs beaten

1/4 tsp salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Mix all ingredients together and spoon into well greased mini muffin tins. (I use bakers joy spray tins.)

Bake 15-20 minutes. until golden brown

When ready to come out of the oven, immediately turn over and remove muffins from tin. Cool on wire rack and serve.

