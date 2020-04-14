NEW ORLEANS —

National Pecan Day Pecan Pound Cake





Batter:

1 cup pecan halves

1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

5 large eggs

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup sour cream



Pecan Topping:

1/4 cup pecan halves

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar





Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare one 10 inch Angel Food cake pan or Bundt pan. Lightly grease the pan with shortening and dust with flour.



By hand, break the pecans for both the batter and the topping into small pieces. Toast nuts(this is a matter of personal preference. You can add them not toasted but make sure you dust the, with flour)a, cool, and then toss with 1 tablespoon flour. Set aside.



In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt; sift or whisk together to mix. Set aside.



In a large bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. (To cream, start by placing the butter in the bowl, with an electric mixer on medium speed begin by beating the butter about 1 minute until it is smooth and light in color. With the mixer still on medium speed, slowly add the sugar to the butter, either one tablespoon at a time, or in a very slow steady stream, taking from 4 to 8 minutes to add all of the sugar, and beating until the butter and sugar are fully incorporated and the mixture is a light, or pale yellow color, with a fluffy texture. While adding the sugar, stop the mixer occasionally to scrape the mixture off the paddle and scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula so the mixture blends evenly).



Add eggs one at a time, beating until thoroughly mixed. Add the vanilla along with the last egg. Each egg should be fully incorporated into the mixture before adding the next egg, taking about one minute to blend in each egg.



With the mixer on low speed, add about 1/2 of the flour mixture, mix just until the flour is almost completely blended. Scrape the bowl down, and add the sour cream, blending just until mixed. Scrape the bowl down again and then add the remaining 1/2 flour mixture, mix just until blended, scraping down the side of the bowl as needed.



Using a large rubber spatula, gently fold 1 cup toasted pecans into the batter.



Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface with the back of a large spoon.



Topping:

Sprinkle 1/4 cup toasted pecans over the top of the batter and sprinkle with granulated sugar. (If using a Bundt pan, reverse the order by putting pecans in first, then sugar and then pour batter on top)



Bake 55 to 65 minutes or until a long toothpick, wooden skewer, or cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Place pan on a wire cooling rack to cool for 10 to 15 minutes then remove cake from the pan and place the cake on the wire cooling rack to finish cooling.

