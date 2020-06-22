Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Praline Cake

Try chef Kevin's light and fluffy take on the classic candy!

NEW ORLEANS — Praline Cake

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/4 cups milk

Buttercream Frosting with Pecans

2/3 cup butter, softened

6 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream or milk

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp salt

2-4 cups pecans, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Butter and flour three 9-inch round baking pans; set aside.

Beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Add sugars and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla extract and mix well.

Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add 1/4 of flour mixture to wet mixture and combine. Next, add 1/2 cup of milk and continue to stir. Repeat with flour and milk until everything is incorporated.

Divide batter evenly into prepared pans and place in oven. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Let stand for 10 minutes before removing from pan. Let cool on wire rack.

Cream butter until light and fluffy. Add 1 cup of powdered sugar and beat until light and creamy. Gradually add remaining powdered sugar alternating with cream. Beat until creamy. Add vanilla and salt; mix well. Stir in pecans.

Make sure cake, and frosting are cool before icing.

Spread frosting in between each layer. Completely cover cakes with remaining frosting, and if desired, decorate top with chocolate curls, toasted shredded coconut, butterscotch chips, or anything you may like.

NOTE: in the frosting, how many cups of pecans will depend on how chunky you want your frosting. If you use four cups, will make it very chunky and harder to spread but it will be delicious. Less nuts, will make it easier to spread but still delicious. It all depends on your love of nuts.