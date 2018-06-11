Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'New Twists' on popular recipes.

Five Ingredient Bacon Wrapped Pesto Chicken

Ingredients:

6 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves or thighs, pounded out

Salt and pepper to taste

6 tablespoons prepared basil pesto

6 asparagus spears, cut in half

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

6 bacon slices

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Lay a chicken breast out flat and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Spread pesto sauce over the chicken, lay two pieces of asparagus, mozzarella cheese and fold chicken over. Roll the chicken breast in a slice of bacon, securing with toothpicks. Lay the rolled chicken breast into a baking dish. Repeat with remaining chicken breasts. Pour the vegetable oil over the chicken breasts.

Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is no longer pink inside and the bacon is crisp, about 30 minutes. Insert thermometer into the center of a roll which should read at least 160 degrees.

Five Ingredient Chicken Tortilla Soup

Ingredients:

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or chunked

1 can refried beans

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can chili beans undrained

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

shredded cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado chunks for topping (optional)

Directions:

In a large soup pot, combine all ingredients and stir together. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat. Once boiling, turn heat to low, cover with lid and let it simmer for 20 minutes.

Serve with all your favorite and optional toppings.

