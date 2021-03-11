x
Recipes

Recipe: Apple Cider Donut Cake by Chef Kevin Belton

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV.

NEW ORLEANS — Check out this sweet recipe for National Doughnut Day! 

Apple Cider Donut Cake

Ingredients:

  • Yellowcake mix
  • 1 cup apple cider
  • ¼ tsp. cinnamon
  • ½ cup apple sauce
  • 3 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 Tbsp. cinnamon
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

Optional Apple Cider Glaze Dip

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup apple cider

Directions:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, beat the dry cake mix, apple cider, apple sauce,and eggs.
  2. Add in cinnamon (1/4 tsp), brown sugar, and vanilla to the cake mix batter.
  3. Pour the mixture into a well-greased AND floured bundt pan.
  4. Place bundt pan on center rack and bake for 45 minutes. Test with a toothpick by sticking into the middle of the cake, if it comes out clean it is ready. Remove from heat and allow to cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes.

Apple Cider Glaze

  1. While the cake is cooking, prepare the apple cider glaze by adding powdered sugar and the 1/4 cup apple cider to a small bowl and whisking them together until you reach your desired consistency.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix together the cinnamon and sugar.
  3. Once the cake has cooled, brush the entire surface of the cake with melted butter. Rub the cinnamon sugar mixture until the whole cake is evenly coated.
  4. Serve the cake with the apple cider glaze dipping sauce.

