Recipe: Apple Cider Donut Cake by Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS — Check out this sweet recipe for National Doughnut Day!
Apple Cider Donut Cake
Ingredients:
- Yellowcake mix
- 1 cup apple cider
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- ½ cup apple sauce
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 Tbsp. cinnamon
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
Optional Apple Cider Glaze Dip
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup apple cider
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the dry cake mix, apple cider, apple sauce,and eggs.
- Add in cinnamon (1/4 tsp), brown sugar, and vanilla to the cake mix batter.
- Pour the mixture into a well-greased AND floured bundt pan.
- Place bundt pan on center rack and bake for 45 minutes. Test with a toothpick by sticking into the middle of the cake, if it comes out clean it is ready. Remove from heat and allow to cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes.
Apple Cider Glaze
- While the cake is cooking, prepare the apple cider glaze by adding powdered sugar and the 1/4 cup apple cider to a small bowl and whisking them together until you reach your desired consistency.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the cinnamon and sugar.
- Once the cake has cooled, brush the entire surface of the cake with melted butter. Rub the cinnamon sugar mixture until the whole cake is evenly coated.
- Serve the cake with the apple cider glaze dipping sauce.
