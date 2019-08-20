NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Bacon Beer Bread

Ingredients:

3 cup flour

3 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

1 cup beer

1 large egg

6 oz. cream cheese, softened to room temperature

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, some reserved for topping

3 jalapeños, chopped, seeds removed if desired, some rounds reserved for topping

1 cup shredded cheddar, plus more for top

kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a loaf pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, garlic powder, paprika, beer and the egg. Mix together until fully combined. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, bacon, chopped jalapeños and cheddar. Season with salt and pepper and stir together until completely combined. Fold cream cheese mixture into dough until just combined. Do not over mix. Pour dough into prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle the top with reserved cheddar, bacon and jalapeños. Bake 1 hour. Let cool 10 minutes and serve.

---

RELATED: Recipe: Bacon Brittle by Chef Kevin Belton

RELATED: Recipe: Cheesy Bacon Burger Eggrolls by Chef Kevin Belton

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

---

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV and WUPL.