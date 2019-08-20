NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Bacon Brittle

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, plus more for pan

1 lb. bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup water

Kosher, or sea salt

1 cup toasted pecans, chopped

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

Directions:

Line a large baking sheet with foil and grease with butter. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine sugar, corn syrup and water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until a candy thermometer reaches 260°, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and add butter and a large pinch of salt. Stir once then return over medium-high heat and cook, without stirring, until the syrup turns golden and the thermometer reaches 285°, about 5 more minutes. Add bacon, pecans, vanilla, and baking soda. (It will foam!) Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture turns a deeper golden and the thermometer registers 300°. Immediately pour the mixture onto prepared baking sheet, tilting and spreading the mixture into a thin layer. Let cool completely before breaking into pieces.

---

RELATED: Recipe: Bacon Beer Bread by Chef Kevin Belton

RELATED: Recipe: Cheesy Bacon Burger Eggrolls by Chef Kevin Belton

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

---

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV and WUPL.