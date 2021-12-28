Recipe: Baked coconut shrimp & spicy mayo dipping sauce

NEW ORLEANS —
Baked Coconut Shrimp
Directions:
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. white pepper
- 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
SPICY MAYO DIPPING SAUCE:
- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1/2 Tbsp. hot sauce (or to taste)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- In a shallow saucepan, heat oil, breadcrumbs, and shredded coconut over medium heat. Stir constantly and toast until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes.
- Stir in Creole seasoning, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Mix until well combined and remove from heat. Transfer bread mixture to a shallow plate and allow it to cool down to room temperature.
- Rinse to remove the veins and pat dry each shrimp completely with a paper towel.
- Prepare another shallow plate with flour, and another with the beaten eggs. Dip each shrimp into flour to evenly coat, then dip it into the eggs, and then coat it completely with the coconut breadcrumb mixture. Gently press the crumbs into shrimp to adhere as much as possible.
- Transfer the breaded shrimp onto a large half sheet Baki g pan lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes until fully cooked through and coating is golden brown. Flip the shrimp once halfway through baking if you want both sides to be crispy.
- Serve immediately with spicy mayo sauce. To make the spicy mayo sauce, combine mayonnaise and hot sauce in a small bowl and stir well to combine.
