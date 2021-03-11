x
Recipe: Beef Queso Dip by Chef Kevin Belton

This recipe is very meaty and delicious.

NEW ORLEANS — Try this beef queso dip for National Nachos Day on Saturday, Nov. 6. This recipe is very meaty and delicious.

Beef Queso Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 8 oz. ground beef
  • 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1/2 tsp. cumin
  • 1/2 tsp. Chipotle powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
  • 8 oz. white cheddar cheese, cubed
  • 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup roasted diced tomatoes, canned
  • 1/4 cup green chiles, canned
  • 1/4 cup salsa verde
  • 1/4 cup cilantro and green onions, chopped

Directions:

  1. Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, Creole seasoning, chili powder, cumin, chipotle, and salt. Cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; drain excess fat and transfer to a plate.
  2. Add cheddar to the saucepan, stirring until melted. Stir in Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green chiles, and salsa verde until well combined.
  3. Stir in ground beef, cilantro, and green onions until heated through, about 1-2 minutes.
  4. Serve immediately.

