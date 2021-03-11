Recipe: Beef Queso Dip by Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS — Try this beef queso dip for National Nachos Day on Saturday, Nov. 6. This recipe is very meaty and delicious.
Beef Queso Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 8 oz. ground beef
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. Chipotle powder
- 1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
- 8 oz. white cheddar cheese, cubed
- 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup roasted diced tomatoes, canned
- 1/4 cup green chiles, canned
- 1/4 cup salsa verde
- 1/4 cup cilantro and green onions, chopped
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, Creole seasoning, chili powder, cumin, chipotle, and salt. Cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; drain excess fat and transfer to a plate.
- Add cheddar to the saucepan, stirring until melted. Stir in Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green chiles, and salsa verde until well combined.
- Stir in ground beef, cilantro, and green onions until heated through, about 1-2 minutes.
- Serve immediately.
