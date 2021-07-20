Recipe: Beer Cheese Sliders, Homemade Potato Chips

NEW ORLEANS —
Beer Cheese Sliders
Ingredients:
Sliders:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 lb. ground pork
- 1 onion, shredded or chopped fine
- 1/4 parsley, chopped
- 1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Beer Cheese:
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 3/4 cup beer
- 1 cup milk
- 2 cup Cheddar, shredded
- 1 cup mozzarella, shredded
- Pinch cayenne
- 1 Tbsp. Creole mustard
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- kosher salt
- 1/4 cup green onions, chopped, plus more for serving
- 12 buns
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, mix together beef, pork, onion, parsley, breadcrumbs, egg, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and yellow mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Shape mixture into 12 balls and flatten slightly to create patties. Bake uncovered until cooked through, about 15-20 minutes.
- In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook for 1 minute. Pour in beer and cook until the beer is slightly reduced. Pour in milk and bring to simmer, whisking occasionally. Stir in cheeses, cayenne, mustard and Creole seasoning. Adjust seasoning with salt. Cook until the sauce is thickened.
- Spoon beer cheese over patties and serve on slider buns.
Homemade Potato Chips
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 lb. russet potatoes, well-scrubbed
- 7 to 8 cups peanut or canola oil
- Kosher salt or fine sea salt
Directions:
- Fill a large bowl with ice water. Slice the potatoes 1/16 inch thick, preferably using a mandolin. Transfer the slices to the ice water as you work.
- Drain and dry in batches with paper towels.
- Clip a deep-fry thermometer to the side of a heavy-duty 4-quart saucepan. Add 2-1/2 inches of oil and heat over medium heat to 350 to 360 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with paper towels.
- Carefully add a few handfuls of the potatoes to the oil. Fry, stirring gently until light golden brown to deep brown in places, 1-1/2 to 2 minutes.
- Remove the potatoes from the oil. Transfer the chips to the prepared baking sheet and salt. Repeat in batches.
- Allow the chips to cool. They will crisp more as they cool.
Sweet Potato Chips (fried)
Ingredients:
- 3 cups vegetable oil
- 3 medium sweet potatoes
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions (fried):
- In a large saucepan, heat oil to 360 to 375 degrees.
- Peel potatoes and slice paper-thin using a mandolin.
- Working in batches, place sweet potato slices in hot oil and fry for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently. The potatoes are ready when the edges start to curl and brown.
- Using a skimmer, remove chips from pan and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle seasoning over sweet potatoes while hot.
- In between batches, allow the oil to heat back up to 360 to 375 degrees.
- In a separate bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon, and salt.
Directions (baked):
- Spray a cookie sheet with cooking spray and place slices in a single layer, not touching, on the sheet.
- Sprinkle cinnamon sugar over potato slices.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.
- Flip and cook another 10 minutes. Check on them often. Oven temps vary.
- Serve warm.
