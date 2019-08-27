NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Black Bean and Pork Chili

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 slices of bacon, chopped

2 lbs. trimmed pork shoulder, cut into 1/3-inch dice

Creole seasoning (season to your taste)

2 poblano chilis, stemmed, seeded and diced

1 onion, chopped

4 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce, minced (1/4 cup)

8 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup chili powder

3 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. dried oregano

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped, plus more for serving

1 can Rotel tomatoes

2 cans black beans, rinsed and drained

8 cups chicken stock

3 Tbsp. flour

3 Tbsp. water

Kosher salt and pepper

Directions:

In a large Dutch oven, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat until the fat has rendered. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plate. Season the pork with Creole seasoning. Add the pork to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 7 minutes. Add the poblanos, onion, chipotles and garlic to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened, about 7 minutes. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano and minced cilantro and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, beans, chicken stock and cooked bacon and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat, about 1 1/2 hours. Uncover and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk the flour with the water until smooth. Slowly whisk the mixture into the chili until incorporated. Season the chili with Kosher salt and pepper, garnish with cilantro and serve. Possible toppings could include: shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocado slices, lime wedges and tortilla chips.

---

More recipes by Chef Kevin Belton:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎WWL-TV New Orleans News ‎WWL-TV is the New Orleans news leader in breaking news, weather, traffic and crime. Download the free app to your phone and receive news and weather alerts on important stories and emergency situations. The WWL-TV News app focuses on the latest news to keep you informed. Highlights of the app inclu...

---

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV and WUPL.