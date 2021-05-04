Recipe: Carnitas (Mexican Slow Cooker Pulled Pork)

Ingredients:

Directions:

Oven: Follow recipe but put pork in roasting pan. Add 2 cups stock or water around pork. Cover tightly with foil, roast in 325F/160C oven for 2 hours, then roast for a further 1 to 1.5 hours uncovered. Add more stock/water if the liquid dries out too much. You should end up with 1 1/2 to 2 cups of liquid when it finishes cooking, and you can skip the pan frying step because you will get a nice brown crust on your pork. Shred pork then drizzled with juices.