NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Cheesy Bacon Burger Eggrolls

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. vegetable oil, plus more for frying

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. ground beef

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 c. chopped cooked bacon

1 c. shredded cheddar

12 egg roll wrappers

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and garlic and cook until soft, 6 minutes, then add beef and cook until no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in Creole seasoning and Worcestershire sauce until combined. Add bacon and cheese and stir until cheese is melted. Transfer mixture to a paper towel-lined plate to drain fat. Roll egg rolls: Place the egg roll wrapper in a diagonal, and spoon 1 to 2 tablespoons of cheeseburger mixture onto the center of the roll. Rolling from the bottom, roll halfway up, then fold in sides and roll tightly (but gently!). Seal with water along the edges and set aside. Repeat until all mixture is used up. In a deep-sided skillet or pot, heat 2 inches of oil to 365 degrees. Fry egg rolls until golden, 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Serve with your favorite condiment.

---

---

---

