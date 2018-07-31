Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

Lunchtime kabobs

Cheesesticks, cut into 1/2" pieces

Turkey breast, cut into 1" chunks

Tomatoes

Grapes

Cocktail straws for skewers

Alternate items onto skewers leaving enough room at the ends to hold. Refrigerate or keep in cooler/lunch bag until serving.

Breakfast Snack Mix

1 cup dried cranberries 1 cup pistachios, shelled

1 cup dried banana chips

2 cups Cheerios 1 1/2 cups yogurt covered pretzels

Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and toss to ensure ingredients are evenly distributed. Store in an airtight container. Or you can portion these out in snack size plastic bags so the kids (and adults) can just grab and go!

INGREDIENTS YOU NEED TO MAKE ENERGY BITES

rolled oats

sticky sweetener like maple syrup, honey, brown rice syrup or organic agave

natural nut or seed butter (almond, peanut, cashew, sunflower or pumpkin seed butter)

dried dates or apricots

INGREDIENTS YOU CAN ADD TO NO BAKE ENERGY BITES

pure vanilla extract (recommended for adding flavor)

ground cinnamon (my favorite)

Himalayan or sea salt (cuts down on sweetness)

almond meal or oat flour

avocado oil or melted coconut oil

shredded coconut

protein powder

ground flax seeds, chia seeds

chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pecans etc.)

pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

dried fruit (preferably unsweetened or with less sweetener – cranberries, raisins, blueberries, cherries etc.)

chopped chocolate or chocolate chips (optional)

Pack and roll your energy bites tightly into 1–1.5" sized balls

Chilling the dough prior to rolling helps the dough stick together

Press dough into a square baking pan lined and cut into bars after chilling instead of rolling into balls

Wet hands slightly to help the dough stick together

Heat nut butter with 2 teaspoons of avocado or coconut oil to make it more liquid – this is especially necessary if you are using nut butter near the bottom of the jar

Increase amount of liquid (nut butter / sweetener /oil) if dough seems too dry

SUBSTITUTIONS:

Swap out shredded coconut for ground flaxseeds, almond meal or oat flour

Add protein powder, hemp seeds and / or chia seeds for an extra boost of nutrition Pulse softened dried dates, prunes or apricots with some water in your food processor if you don’t want to add any liquid sweeteners

A pinch of sea salt helps to cut down sweetness and adds flavor

Chocolate 5 ingredient No Bake Energy Balls

1/2 cup natural creamy peanut butter or almond butter (heated slightly until liquid)

1/4 cup agave syrup

1/4 cup grated coconut

2 cups oats

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

pinch of salt optional to offsetting the sweetness

In a large bowl, mix together heated nut butter and agave syrup until smooth.

Stir in shredded coconut, oats and salt and mix until well combined. Add optional add-ins if desired. Fold in chocolate chunks/chips.

Wet hands slightly and form dough tightly into 1" - 1.5" balls. If dough doesn't stick together add 1/2 tablespoon water (or melted coconut oil) at a time until dough comes together or place dough in the fridge for 30 minutes prior to forming dough balls so it's easier to handle. Press additional chocolate chips evenly around dough, if desired.

Store in airtight container in refrigerator or freeze

Cranberry No Bake Energy Balls

1/3 cup peanut butter, almond butter OR your favorite smooth no stir nut or seed butter (heated)

1/4 cup agave syrup or honey 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup finely shredded coconut

1 cup old-fashioned or quick oats

1/4 cup dried cranberries or dried fruit of your choice

chocolate chips, Optional

In a large bowl, mix together heated nut/seed butter and honey until smooth.

Stir in shredded coconut, oats and mix until well combined. Add optional add-ins if desired. Fold in cranberries.

Wet hands slightly and form dough tightly into 1" - 1.5" balls. Or, if dough doesn't stick together place dough in the fridge for 30 minutes prior to forming dough balls so it's easier to handle. Press additional cranberries evenly around dough, if desired.

Store in airtight container in refrigerator or freeze

**You can form these into cookies or granola bars by flattening the dough in an 8x8 square pan if you prefer not to roll them out.

Oatmeal Raisin No Bake Energy bites 2/3 cup natural creamy almond or peanut butter slightly heated 1/3 cup honey 1 2/3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1/4 cup ground flaxseeds

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup raisins

In a large bowl, mix together heated nut butter and honey until smooth.

Stir in the remaining ingredients until well combined.

Wet hands slightly and form dough tightly into 1"-1.5" balls. If dough doesn't stick together add 1/2 tablespoon water (or melted coconut oil) at a time until dough comes together or place dough in the fridge for 30 minutes prior to forming dough balls so it's easier to handle.

Store in airtight container in refrigerator

© 2018 WWL