NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Baked Catfish

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 cup cornmeal or fish fry

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

4 catfish fillets

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and drizzle 2 tablespoons oil on a large baking sheet. On a large plate, combine cornmeal or fish fry, and Creole seasoning. Season catfish with salt and pepper, then dredge fish in seasoned cornmeal, pressing to coat. Place fish on prepared baking sheet and drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Bake until golden and fish flakes easily with a fork, 15 minutes. Top with Bienville sauce.

Bienville Sauce

Ingredients

3 slices bacon slices

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

2 Tbsp. butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

8 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup sherry or white wine

4 oz. mushrooms, sliced

1/2 lb. shrimp, cooked and drained

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1 dash hot pepper sauce

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Directions:

In medium skillet, cook bacon, onion, and Creole seasoning until bacon is light brown. Add butter and flour. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth (do not brown flour). Add milk gradually, make a smooth paste. Cook over low heat until thickened and bubbly. Add cheese and continue cooking over low heat until cheese melts. Stir in remaining ingredients. Serve over catfish fillets.

