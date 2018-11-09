Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

Baked Chicken Taquitos

For the chicken

1 lb. boneless chicken breast or thighs

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp kosher or sea salt

For the taquitos

12 corn tortillas

1 lb. shredded chicken

1 cup Mexican cheese blend shredded

1 cup refried pinto beans about 1-15 oz can

Olive oil

Chicken:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place chicken in a bowl, and drizzle with olive oil stirring to coat.

In a small bowl, mix together chili powder, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder and sea salt.

Sprinkle seasoning on chicken, place on baking sheet, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until fully cooked.

Shred with a fork. Season with more salt if needed.

Taquitos:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray large baking sheet with non-stick spray.

Heat the corn tortillas on a hot griddle until soft and pliable.

Spoon about a tablespoon or so of beans and shredded cheese in the middle of the tortilla.

Top with about 2 tbsp of shredded chicken and roll tightly. Secure taquito with a toothpick and place on a baking sheet seam side down.

Brush tops of taquitos with olive oil.

Repeat process until all tortillas are filled, rolled, secured and placed on the baking sheet. brush lightly with olive oil. Sprinkle with some sea salt.

Bake in oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until edges of the taquitos are browned.

Serve topped with chopped greens, cheese, sour cream, and your favorite salsa or dipping sauce.

NOTE: for Vegetarian Awareness Week, I will be making some taquitos with grilled veggies including red peppers, green peppers and red onion, refried beans and cheese and not including the baked chicken.

© 2018 WWL