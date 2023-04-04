Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Carrot Soufflé, Carrot Cookies

Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Boil the carrots for 15-20 minutes until they are fork tender. Drain the carrots and let cool slightly before adding to your food processor. Blend the carrots until almost completely smooth, leaving a few pieces for texture. Add the pureed carrots to a bowl along with the butter, white sugar, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, flour, baking powder, cream, eggs and cinnamon. Add the carrot mixture to a 8″ x 8″ buttered baking dish. Top with the additional 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Bake for 40-45 minutes, remove from the oven and let cool slightly before adding the powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

Carrot Cookies

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

In a small bowl, whisk flour with baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

Cream butter and brown sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer 1-2 minutes. Mix in egg and vanilla until smooth.

Add dry ingredients to wet and mix until smooth. Stir in carrots and nuts if using.

Scoop 2 tablespoon size balls onto cookie sheets 2-inches apart. Lightly flatten with the palms of your hand.

Bake for 13-16 minutes or until no longer glossy. Cool before frosting.

To make frosting: beat butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Slowly mix in powdered sugar then add vanilla and salt. Beat on medium high speed until smooth.

Frost cookies as desired, top with a dusting of cinnamon or finely chopped nuts.

Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 2 months.