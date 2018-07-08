NEW ORLEANS - Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

Catfish with Seafood Dressing

4 catfish fillets

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 Tbsp Creole seasoning

4 Tbsp butte

1 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp white pepper

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

4 cups corn bread, broken up

1 lbs. shrimp, peeled, deveined and chopped

1/2 lb. crab meat

2-3 cups stock

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Rinse and pat fillets dry. Drizzle with olive oil and 2 Tbsp. of Creole seasoning. Place in refrigerator while dressing cooks.

In a skillet, melt butter, add onion, celery and bell pepper, cook for 10 minutes. Add 2 Tbsp of Creole seasoning, salt, white pepper and parsley. After 2 minutes, remove from heat. In a bowl, break up cornbread. Add vegetables from skillet, shrimp and crab. Mix well and add stock to mixture until moist. Place in a 9x13 buttered or sprayed pan and bake for 40 minutes.

Place catfish on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Put fish into the oven and bake with the dressing for the last 15 minutes. Dressing can be removed from the oven after 40 minutes, if the fish needs more time. Place fish on plate and top with a scoop of the dressing.

If you desire to top with a sauce, a sauce like Meuniere, Amandine or Beurre Blanc would be excellent choices.

