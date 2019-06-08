NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Chickpea Casserole with Feta and Spinach

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 red onions, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups crushed tomatoes

1 cup vegetable stock

2 bay leaves

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. oregano

3 cups chickpeas, cooked

4 cups spinach

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

salt and pepper to taste

2 oz. feta cheese

Parsley for garnish

Directions:

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil and onions and cook for 5 minutes until onions are soft. Add garlic and cook for 2 more minutes. Pour in tomatoes, vegetable stock, bay leaves, Creole seasoning and oregano. Stir well and cover with a lid. Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes. Remove lid and stir well. Add chickpeas and cook for 10-15 minutes uncovered to reduce liquid by 1/3. Add spinach and stir until spinach begins to wilt. Add brown sugar, olive oil, and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Crumble the feta on top of the chickpeas and place in oven under broiler until sauce is bubbling and the feta is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.

---

