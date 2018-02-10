NEW ORLEANS - Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free tailgating recipes.

Chili Verde

Ingredients:

3 lbs pork loin or pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into 1" pieces

2 Creole seasoning

2 Tbsp oil (vegetable or canola oil)

1 large yellow onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp dried oregano

3 cups chicken stock

4 fresh poblano chiles, seeded and sliced in half

2 fresh jalapeño pepper, seeded and sliced in half

1.5 lbs fresh tomatillos, husks removed

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

2 cans great northern beans

Directions:

Season pork pieces on all sides with Creole seasoning

Heat a large stock pot over high heat. Add oil. Once hot, sear the pork pieces until browned on all sides.

Remove the pork from the pot. Add a little additional oil to pan, if needed.

Add onion and sauté until tender. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

Stir in the cumin and oregano. Return pork to the pot and add the chicken broth.

Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 2-4 hours.

Place rack on second to top level of oven and turn the oven to high broil.

Line a sheet pan with aluminum fil and lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray. Wash the poblano peppers, jalapeños and tomatillos.

Slice the tomatillo and both types of peppers in half, and remove stems. Seed the peppers and remove the white veins inside if you do not want the chile verde to be very spicy. Do not seed the tomatillos.

Place the poblano peppers, jalapeño and tomatillos on baking sheets cut side down. Broil for about 7-10 minutes or until browned.

Immediately place peppers in a plastic bag and tie the bag. Allow them to steam for 5 minutes, and then peel off their outer layer of skin.

Add the peppers, tomatillos and cilantro to a blender and puree.

Add mixture, and beans to the pot with the pork and cook everything together for an additional 30 to 45 minutes.

Serve with tortilla chips, corn chips or cornbread.

