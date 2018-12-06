Creole Tomato Flatbread

6 slices bacon (retain drippings)

1/3 cup green bell pepper, chopped

1/3 cup onion, chopped

4 Creole tomatoes, sliced and cut in half

1 tsp. dried basil

2 Tbsp. olive oil

roasted garlic, sliced

1 pizza crust dough

3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven 375 degrees. Place bacon in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

Crumble bacon into a medium-size mixing bowl. Mix in bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil. In a separate small bowl, combine bacon drippings, olive oil, and garlic.

Roll dough into a rustic oval baking sheet. Spread the oil mixture evenly over the crust. Sprinkle the bacon mixture over the crust and top with cheese.

Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until the top is bubbly and the crust is golden brown. Cool, cut, and serve.

I also like to use pancetta, olives, red onions, with feta, or sharp cheddar cheese. Another interesting variation is instead of using pizza dough, try it with puff pastry for a light, flaky and flavorful alternative (just bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes). Use flavor and ingredient combinations that you like. Enjoy.

Cucumber and Creole Tomato Salad

2 avocados, diced

1 English cucumber, sliced

3 Creole tomatoes, diced

¼ cup red onion, sliced

½ cup small mozzarella cheese balls

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. Italian Seasoning

Creole seasoning

In a large bowl, combine avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella cheese balls. Gently toss.

In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, and Italian seasoning. Add to the veggies and toss.

Creole seasoning to taste.

