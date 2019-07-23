NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Chef Kevin's Dirty Rice

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lb. pork breakfast sausage

1/2 lb. chicken livers, cooked and chopped fine

2 cups onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup bell pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 / 2 cup Italian parsley, destemmed and rough chop

2 tablespoon Creole seasoning

2 cups uncooked long-grain rice

4 cups chicken stock

Green onions for garnish

Directions:

In a large sauté pan over medium heat add oil, sauté pork sausage until browned, about 8 minutes. Remove pork sausage and drain in a colander. Place pork sausage in a large mixing bowl. Again, using same sauté pan, add chicken livers and cook for about 5 minutes or until cooked through. Remove and drain in colander. Let cool and chop fine. Using same sauté pan with oils and drippings remaining sauté chopped vegetables until translucent, about 8-10 minutes. Add garlic, parsley, and Creole seasoning, and cook one-minute stirring thoroughly. Return pork sausage, and chicken livers to pan. Over medium-high heat add rice, stir well. Add stock, bring to a boil, stir, and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat, stir and cover, let stand for 10 minutes. Garnish with green onions and serve.

Chef's Notes:

You can also use this dirty rice recipe to stuff peppers, quails, Cornish hens, chickens and pork chops. You can use this a main dish or as a side dish. It is not only delicious but also versatile and New Orleans classics.

---

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV and WUPL.