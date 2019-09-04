NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Garlic Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1/2 cup carrots, sliced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 lbs. chicken thighs, boneless and cut 1/2 inch pieces

1 bunch green onions, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. ginger, fresh, minced

6 cups chicken stock

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1-2 cups baby portabella mushrooms, sliced

6 oz. rice noodles

1 head bok choy - roughly chopped

sesame seeds, for topping

red pepper flakes, for topping

Directions:

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium-sized stockpot over medium heat. To the oil add the onion, carrots, and Creole seasoning, stir well. Cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes, add chicken, cook for 3 minutes, stirring often. Chop the end off of each green onion. Divide the white part from the green part. Chop and set aside the green part for topping. Finely chop the white part of the green onion. Add the white part of green onions, minced garlic and ginger to the onion/carrot mixture and mix. Cook and stir occasionally, for 1-2 minutes or until garlic and ginger is fragrant. Carefully pour the chicken stock into the pot and bring to a simmer. Add soy sauce to the pot, continue to simmer for 10 minutes. Add the sliced mushrooms, uncooked noodles and bok choy to the pot and simmer for 5-8 minutes, or until noodles and bok choy are tender. Season to taste. Divide soup between bowls and garnish with sesame seeds, the green parts of green onions and red pepper flakes (if you would like).

