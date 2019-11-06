NEW ORLEANS — This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for. Cooking outside by the grill is where you’ll find many of us this summer, so we also have a handful of recipes for you try for your next family barbecue or holiday get-together, whether grilling ribs, hamburgers, steaks or – since this is Louisiana – delicious Gulf seafood.

Click here for the cookbook.

Honey Orange Shrimp

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 tsp. soy sauce

1/2 cup honey

1 orange zested into thin strips

2 Tbsp. orange juice

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp. Creole Seasoning

2 lbs. shrimp 18-20 count peeled and deveined

1 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup canola oil

green onions for garnish

sesame seeds for garnish

Directions:

Add the garlic, soy sauce, honey, orange zest, orange juice and crushed red pepper flakes to a small bowl and whisk until combined. Season shrimp with Creole Seasoning. Add the shrimp to the cornstarch and coat well. Heat your oil in a large frying pan over medium high heat. In batches, cook the shrimp for 2-3 minutes on each side until brown and crisp. Drain onto a plate (don't use paper towels or it'll steam on the paper towels or they will not stay crispy). When you've finished frying the shrimp, drain the oil. Add the sauce back to the pan and add the shrimp on top. Toss to combine and cook for 15-20 seconds or until the sauce has thickened (this will not take long, all the cornstarch on the shrimp will thicken it quickly). Serve immediately, garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

Chef's Notes:

I am choosing to serve this over rice but you can also choose to serve it with an Asian cabbage slaw salad. Enjoy.

---

