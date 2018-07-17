Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

Light and Summery Chicken Parmesan

1/4 cup flour

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs

4 (4-oz.) chicken breast, pounded thin

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

Cooking spray

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 Tbsp. butter

1/2 cup onion sliced thin

1 cup portobello mushroom, diced

1 cup zucchini, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme

Parsley to garnish

Preheat broiler with oven rack in middle position. Place flour, egg, and breadcrumbs in separate shallow dishes. Season chicken with 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning. Dredge chicken in flour, dip in egg and dredge in breadcrumbs.

Place 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add 2 cutlets, cook 1 minute on each side. Place on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Repeat with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and remaining cutlets.

Top cutlets with cheese; broil 1 1/2 minutes. Melt butter in skillet. Add onion, sauté 3 chopped minutes. Add remaining Creole seasoning, mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, basil, and thyme sauté 4 minutes. Serve with chicken, and top with parsley.

