Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Lo Mein

Chef Kevin Belton shares a basic lo mein recipe that can be modified to suit your tastes or to include whatever is in your pantry!

Basic Lo Mein recipe

  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 10 oz. chicken, sliced 1/5" thick
  • 2 carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks 
  • 1 red bell pepper, sliced thin
  • 6 green onions, cut into 2” lengths
  • 1 lb. Lo Mein, Hokkien or other medium thickness egg noodles, fresh, prepared per packet
  • 1/4 cup water

Sauce

  • 4 tsp. cornstarch
  • 4 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. Chinese cooking wine or Mirin 
  • 1 tsp. white sugar (omit if using Mirin)
  • 1/2 tsp. sesame oil, toasted
  • 1/4 tsp. white pepper 
  • Green onion, finely sliced for garnish

Sauce: Mix cornstarch and soy sauce until lump free, then add remaining sauce ingredients.

Chicken: Transfer 2 tsp Sauce into bowl with chicken. Toss to coat.

Heat oil in a wok or large heavy based skillet over high heat until smoking.

Add onion and garlic, stir 30 seconds.

Add chicken, stir until white on the outside, still raw inside - 1 minute.

Add carrot and bell peppers, cook 2 minutes or until chicken is cooked.

Add noodles, sauce and water. Use 2 wooden spoons and toss for 30 seconds.

Add green onions, toss for another 1 minute until all the noodles are slick with sauce.

Serve immediately, garnished with extra green onions if using.

Garlic - don't use jar paste or a garlic press, makes garlic watery = sputter & burns when it hits the oil. Finely chop it or even slice it. 

Proteins - how to cook & cut:

• Beef, pork, turkey - slice and cook per recipe

• Ground meat - cook garlic and onion per recipe, then cook ground / mince. Once cooked, add 1 tbsp sauce, stir, then proceed with next steps in recipe.

• Hard tofu - cut into small rectangles, cook per recipe.

• Shrimp - use small peeled, cook per recipe.

• More veggies - use another 2 1/2 cups chopped veggies.

Lo Mein noodles are fresh yellow noodles (usually labelled "egg noodles") that are sold in the fridge section of grocery stores.

Dried noodles -uncooked ramen noodles or other dried noodles can be used. They will increase in volume and weight once cooked per packet.

Note - Lo Mein will always be delicious made with ANY type of noodles - thick, thin, fresh, dried, egg or rice - or ramen noodles or even spaghetti or other long pasta.