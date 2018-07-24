Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

Oven Baked Tequila Lime Chicken Wings

2 pounds chicken wings

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/4 cup sugar

zest of one lime

2/3 cup lime juice

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

1/2 cup tequila

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 Tbsp. honey

Lime wedges

Coarse sea salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with foil then place a non-stick metal baking rack on top of the foil that has been well sprayed with non-stick spray or thoroughly brushed with olive oil. Season the chicken wings with Creole seasoning. Place the chicken wings in a single layer on top of the baking rack. Bake until the chicken is cooked through and golden, about 30 minutes.

While the wings are cooking in a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together the sugar, lime zest, lime juice, jalapeño, tequila, salt, and honey. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 5-10 minutes until the mixture begins to thicken slightly.

Remove the wings from the oven. Turn on the broiler to high. Place the wings in a bowl and toss them in the tequila lime glaze. Return them to the baking sheet and place them under the broiler until they begin to caramelize and darken, about 3-5 minutes. Transfer the wings to a serving plate, drizzle them with the tequila lime glaze and serve with lime wedges and freshly cracked sea salt and any leftover glaze for dipping on the side.

