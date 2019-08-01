Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

Click here to download the free "Family Favorites" cookbook

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Oyster Rockefeller Soup

Ingredients

5 stalks celery, finely chopped

2 large onions, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

2 Tbsp. butter

3 cups fresh spinach, chopped

4 cups green onion, thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. ground white pepper

1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

30 oysters (about 2 cups)

Chicken broth

3/4 cup Herbsaint

6 cups heavy cream

Directions

Cook celery, onion, and bay leaf in butter in a 4-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Reduce heat to low, add spinach, green onion, and parsley. Cook and stir constantly, about 4 minutes.

Add garlic, thyme, oregano, salt, and black and white pepper. Cook and stir constantly, about 5 minutes. Add flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly and scraping the sides and bottom of the Dutch oven.

Drain oysters, reserving liquor and if necessary, add enough chicken broth to oyster liquor to make 1 cup total and set aside.

Increase heat to medium-high and carefully add Herbsaint to vegetable mixture. Cook and stir constantly, for 5 minutes. Add oyster liquor and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4-5 minutes. Cool slightly. Transfer vegetable mixture to a blender container or food processor. Cover and blend until smooth.

Return mixture to the Dutch oven. Stir in heavy cream. Cook and stir over medium heat for 4-5 minutes, or until heated through, whisking occasionally. Add oysters and cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes or until oyster edges curl. Serve immediately.