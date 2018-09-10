NEW ORLEANS - Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free tailgating recipes.

Click here to download the free "Tailgating" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Summer Favorites, Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

Pecan-Crusted Pork Chops with Beer Sauce

Pork Chops

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp celery salt

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 cup pecan pieces

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup milk

4 (3⁄4-inch-thick) bone-in pork loin chops

1/4 cup butter, divided

Beer Sauce

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

1/2 cup onion chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup dark beer

1/2 cup beef stock

1/2 tsp Creole seasoning

1 1/2 Tbsp cornstarch

1 1/2 Tbsp water

Directions

Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium and add onion, and garlic. Cook until tender and make sure to stir often, about 4 minutes.

Stir in beer, beef stock, and Creole seasoning. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until reduced to 1 cup, about 10 minutes.

Stir together cornstarch and water in a small bowl until smooth. Add to beer mixture.

Cook over medium, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and begins to thicken. Boil, stirring constantly, until thickened and glossy, 1 minute.

Preheat oven to 350 degree. Combine bread crumbs, dry mustard, celery salt, and Creole seasoning in a food processor and process until finely chopped. Add pecan pieces, and process until finely chopped. Put mixture in a shallow bowl.

Place flour in a second shallow bowl. Stir together eggs and milk in a third shallow bowl. Dredge pork chops in flour, shaking off excess. Dip chops in egg mixture and then in pecan mixture, coating all sides and shaking off excess.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high; add 2 chops, and cook until browned, about 2 minutes on each side. Transfer chops to a rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons butter and 2 chops.

Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted into chops registers 145 degrees, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately with Beer Sauce.

© 2018 WWL