Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup gouda, shredded

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

4 oz. diced pimentos, drained

1/2 tsp. hot sauce

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring cream cheese to room temperature before proceeding. Then add cream cheese, cheddar and gouda cheese, mayonnaise, garlic, onion powder, cayenne pepper, Creole seasoning, pimentos and hot sauce to a large bowl. Thoroughly mix by using mixer, if possible, this with ensuring that the mixture is fully combined. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Serve with toast points and or crackers.

