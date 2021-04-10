Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles

It's that time of the year... So, I'm taking the plunge and making pumpkin spice snickerdoodles!

NEW ORLEANS — Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles

2 3/4 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ginger

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 granulated sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Cinnamon Sugar Topping

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Pumpkin Spice Glaze

2 Tbsp. pumpkin puree

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

pinch of nutmeg

pinch of ginger

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

In a small bowl, mix together cinnamon and sugar until combined; set aside.

Cookies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves until combined; set aside.

In a separate large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together butter and sugars until pale and fluffy – about 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides of your bowl and add the egg and vanilla; beat until smooth and creamy. Scrape down the sides of your bowl again, and add your flour mixture in two additions. Beat on low speed until combined.

Scoop the dough into about 2-3 Tbsp. portions and roll the dough into balls. Roll the balls in the prepared cinnamon sugar mixture and place on prepared baking sheets 2-3 inches apart – you should be able to fit about 12 on a standard baking sheet.

Bake cookies for 11-13 minutes or until the edges are a light golden colour. Remove them from the oven and use a spatula or the back of a spoon to gently press the tops down.

Sprinkle with a bit more cinnamon sugar and allow to cool completely to room temperature before glazing.

Pumpkin Spice Glaze

While your cookies cool, prepare your glaze.