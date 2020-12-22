Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Rib Roast and Mashed Parsnips

NEW ORLEANS — Cook your roast 5 minutes per pound. No matter what size roast, multiply the weight x 5 and bake for that many minutes, shut off the oven and then let roast sit in the oven for two hours with the oven door closed. Don’t open the oven until then.
Standing Rib Roast (also known as Prime Rib)
Ingredients:
- 4 pounds prime rib roast
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 1 Tbsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tsp. herbes de Provence
- kosher salt
Directions:
- Place rib roast on a plate and bring to room temperature, about 4 hours.
- Preheat an oven to 500 degrees.
- Combine butter, pepper, and herbes de Provence in a bowl; mix until well blended. Spread butter mixture evenly over entire roast. Season roast generously with kosher salt.
- Roast the 4-pound prime rib in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Turn the oven off and, leaving the roast in the oven with the door closed, let the roast sit in the oven for 2 hours.
- Remove roast from the oven, slice, and serve
Mashed Parsnips
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. Parsnips, peeled and chunked
- 1/2 cup White Cheddar Cheese shredded
- 1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated
- 3 Tbsp. Butter
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- 1/2 tsp. Garlic Powder
- 1/4 tsp. Salt
- Chives for garnish optional
Directions:
- Start by peeling, washing and cutting parsnips into 1" chunks
- Add parsnips to large pot of cold salted water and bring to a boil.
- While parsnips are cooking, in a small saucepan, gently heat the cream, butter and garlic powder over low heat.
- Boil parsnips for 15-20 minutes or until parsnips are fork tender. Drain and return parsnips to pot
- Add in cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese, butter/cream/garlic mixture and salt and using a potato masher, mash parsnips to personal preference. You may also use an electric hand mixer for a smoother, creamier texture
- Garnish with chives and serve immediately
